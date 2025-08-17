The All Progressives Congress candidate for Remo Federal Constituency bye-election in Ogun State, Mrs Adesola Ayoola-Elegbeji, has been declared the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Returning Officer, Prof. Kazeem Bello, announced the result at the INEC Collation Centre in Ikenne in the early hours of Sunday, August 17.

According to Bello, Ayoola-Elegbeji polled 41,237 votes to defeat her closest rival, Bola Oluwole of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who secured 14,324 votes.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the APC candidate recorded victories across the three Local Government Areas that make up the constituency — Sagamu, Ikenne, and Remo North, while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) secured only 289 votes in the election.

Announcing the results, the returning officer said, in Ikenne Local Government Area, 17,477 voters were accredited, with the APC polling 10,227 votes, the PDP 5,595, and the ADC 73.

READ ALSO

In Remo North Local Government Area, 9,374 voters were accredited, with the APC scoring 8,052 votes, the PDP 992, and the ADC 37.

In Sagamu, 32,574 voters were accredited, with the APC recording 22,958 votes, the PDP 7,737, and the ADC 179.

Professor Bello said, “The APC candidate, Adesola Ayoola-Elegbeji, having fulfilled all requirements of the Electoral Act and having secured the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner of the by-election to fill the vacant seat of the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal constituency of the House of Representatives.”

Other returning officers in the collation exercise included Prof. Richard Abayomi Sobayo for Sagamu, Dr. Akeem Adekunle Makinde for Ikenne, and Dr. Matthew Wheto for Remo North.

In her acceptance remarks, Ayoola-Elegbeji thanked voters for the overwhelming support, pledging to provide effective representation. She added that she would build on the achievements of her predecessor, the late Mrs. Adewunmi Onanuga, popularly known as Ijaya, who passed away on January 15 after a brief illness.

She promised to drive initiatives in youth empowerment, job creation, and infrastructure to enhance the well-being of the constituency.