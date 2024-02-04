Bye-Election: APC Wins Borno Assembly Polls 

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has won the Chibok State Constituency bye election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

Hon. Lawan Paga of the APC won the Bye-election for the Chibok State Constituency in Borno State with 49,101 votes to be declared winner and returned elected.

The APC beat the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Habila Bello who scored 2,117.

The bye-election in Chibok Local Government Area followed the death of the Member-elect of Chibok State Constituency.