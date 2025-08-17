Following the conclusion of Saturday’s bye-elections across the states, a member of the National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Tolu Bankole, has hailed the party’s strong dominance in the elections.

Bankole, who serves as the APC national leader for Persons with Disabilities, commended the candidates for what he described as “deserving victories.”

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that APC secured notable wins in the keenly contested elections across states.

In Edo, Joe Ikpea won the Edo Central seat, while Omosede Igbinedion emerged as the new representative for Ovia Federal Constituency. In Jigawa, Mukhtar Rabi’u claimed victory in the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency.

In Adamawa, Misa Musa was elected for the Ganye State Constituency by the Independent National Electoral Commission. Ogun delivered another win for the ruling party as Mrs. Adesola Ayoola-Elegbeji emerged victorious in the Remo Federal Constituency with over 41,000 votes.

The contest in Kano was more closely fought, but APC’s Garba Gwarmai edged out NNPP’s Yusuf Maigado in the Ghari/Tsanyawa supplementary poll, polling 31,472 votes against his rival’s 27,931.

In Kaduna, the ruling party recorded a clean sweep, winning the federal constituency seat along with two others.

Reacting in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, Bankole said the outcome demonstrated the strength of the APC and reinforced its position as the party to beat in the build-up to the 2027 polls.

“I extend my warm congratulations to all candidates of the APC across the country. Your courage, resilience, and commitment to the ideals of our party and the service of our nation stand as a beacon of hope for the strengthening of democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

Bankole also commended President Bola Tinubu, crediting him with helping to uphold democratic values throughout the electoral process.

“We must specially acknowledge and commend the uncommon leadership of President Bola Tinubu for creating a level playing ground and upholding the sacred tenets of democracy.

“By ensuring transparency, fairness, and inclusiveness, Mr President has once again demonstrated that leadership is about trust, equity and service to the people,” he noted.

He also praised the electorate, APC governors, and members of the party’s National Working Committee led by Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda for their contributions to advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda and strengthening party unity.

“I must appreciate the Nigerian electorate for their patience, resilience, and unwavering support towards sustaining the upward trajectory of our economy and other sectoral gains championed by the APC at both federal and state levels.

“I salute the teeming supporters and party faithful for their continued faith in the APC. Democracy thrives when the people actively participate, and your support has been the bedrock of the victories we celebrate today

He further said, “Together, we will continue to build a nation where democracy works for all, and development touches every home.”