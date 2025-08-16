Bye-Election: Anambra Police Assures Residents Of Safety

The Anambra State Police Command on Saturday said it has locked down flashpoint areas to ensure adequate security coverage before, during, and after the bye-elections in the state.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the bye-elections are taking place in Anambra South Senatorial District to elect a senator and in Onitsha North 1 constituency for the state House of Assembly.

In a press statement released by the command’s spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, the reinforcement is designed to strengthen the existing security framework across the affected areas and ensure a hitch-free, peaceful, and credible electoral process.

According to Ikenga, the command reiterated its commitment to neutrality, professionalism, and the protection of lives and property during the exercise.

He said, “As part of the build-up to the forthcoming bye-election in the state, massive deployment of personnel and operational assets is currently ongoing across identified flashpoints and other sensitive areas to ensure adequate security coverage before, during, and after the election.

“The reinforcement is designed to strengthen the existing security architecture across the affected areas and ensure a hitch-free, peaceful, and credible electoral process.

“The Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Godwin Eze, who is the Supervisory Officer in charge of the election, has assured residents of adequate security throughout the exercise.

“He further urged Ndi Anambra to remain law-abiding, cooperate with security personnel, and to freely exercise their civic responsibility without fear or intimidation.”