Bye-Election: Alli Commends Oke-Ogun APC Leaders For Shittu’s Victory

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC- Oyo South) has extended warm congratulations to Hon. Ibrahim Shittu on his resounding victory in the re-run election held at Saki West State Constituency on Saturday.

This is contained In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

Alli expressed delight at the outcome of the election, commending APC leaders, members, and stakeholders in the Oke-Ogun region for their dedication and hard work. He commended the APC leaders and stakeholders in Oke-Ogun for their unwavering support, dedication, as well as, efforts in ensuring the party’s success.

The lawmaker acknowledged the tireless work of Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North), Rep. Tajudeen Kareem, other APC leaders and members of the Oke-Ogun APC for their contributions to the victory, adding that their commitment and strategic approach played a pivotal role in securing the party’s win in the election.

He stressed the importance of unity and collaboration among party members, saying such synergy if embraced would help the party achieve more remarkable milestones.

The lawmaker recognised Shittu’s exemplary leadership qualities and his dedication to serving the people of Saki West State Constituency, noting that Shittu’s victory was also a testament to his outstanding track record and the trust constituents have in his ability to represent their interests effectively.

He expressed confidence that Shittu would continue to work diligently and passionately towards the development of the Saki West State Constituency.

The lawmaker extended gratitude to the people of Saki West State Constituency for their unwavering support and participation in the electoral process, encouraging them to continue engaging with their elected representatives and to actively contribute to the development of their communities