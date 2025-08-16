Bye-Election: AIG Eze Warns Against Fake News, Old Videos

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Godwin Eze, who is in charge of security in the bye-elections in Anambra South Senatorial District and Onitsha North 1 State Constituency, has warned against the report of fake news during the election.

Eze also warned that the Police will not take kindly to the activities of those whose stock in trade is to post old videos, which he said is tantamount to misinforming the general public about the bye-election.

The warning is on the account of certain videos and reports about the by-election, which he said is untrue, adding that some of those videos were incidents that occurred during past elections in the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement said, “The Assistant Inspector-General of Police AIG Godwin Eze who is the Supervising Officer for the Anambra Bye-elections has cautioned individuals and groups against circulating fake election results, recycling old videos or making inciteful remarks capable of misleading the public and causing a breach of peace during the ongoing Anambra bye-election”

He emphasised that the Nigeria Police Force and sister security agencies remain fully committed to providing adequate security for a peaceful, free, and credible electoral process”

AIG Eze further warned that anyone found engaging in acts of misinformation or conduct likely to disrupt public peace will face the full weight of the law”

“The Police boss, therefore, urged members of the public, especially media practitioners and social media users, to verify information from credible sources before sharing. Citizens are advised to remain law-abiding, cooperate with security personnel, and avoid actions that could undermine the integrity of the electoral process,” he said.