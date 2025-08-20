Bye-Election: AA Guber Candidate Alleges Vote Buying

The gubernatorial candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Ozo Jeff Nweke, has condemned the incidents of vote buying during the just-concluded bye-elections in the state, insisting that it is shameful.

Nweke noted that the act of vote buying has grave consequences on the governance of the state, adding that the electorates have ended up mortgaging their future in the process.

“It is so shameful in Anambra state today that what we are witnessing is an acute decay of decency in our politics. It is also a degeneration of sensible political manoeuvre which has pushed us towards self-centred, narrow-minded and moral insufficiency in the pursuit of our political goals”

“The fact that we no longer consider it necessary to understand that we should, at any point in this political campaign to carry ourselves in such a dignified manner, knowing that we are the servants of the people, thus, humility should be the watchword. Humility in all its ramifications”

Nweke explained that such acts should be discouraged, adding that the youths across the country should be mindful of the implications of what they do during the election.

“It is everybody’s duty to encourage any aspiring youth of our dear state, Anambra, even by extension, any youth in Nigeria.

“We should avoid anything that will amount to discouragement towards them, especially such a positive endeavour that is coming from a vibrant young Igbo boy, even upon been placed in the advantage of the fact that his father is the Governor.

“I mean, to some, it could have compelled him into being a wastrel; rather, he chose to be independent, showcasing resilience, self-determination and wanting to be a self-made man”

“However, we should at this point in time be addressing the issue of vote buying, which is absolutely wrong; it’s killing and undermining our democracy.

“Having said this, it is the root cause of all corruption that is eating deep into our marrow, hence, causing all the evils that we are suffering in our society today.

“So, we should all add force to condemn vote buying so that this political dispensation of the November 8 election won’t be a fatal disappointment with accompanying generational consequences. Let us fight against vote buying, holistically,” he concluded.