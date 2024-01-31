Bye-Election: 67,315 Enugu Voters Set To Participate In Feb 3 Poll – INEC

Approximately 67,315 eligible voters are expected to participate in the bye-election scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 3 in Enugu State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made the disclosure in a statement issued on Tuesday in the state capital.

The INEC’s Head of the Department for Voters Education and Publicity, Mr Rex Achumie said that on Saturday, February 3, between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., the rerun would be held in the Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency and the Enugu South (Urban) State Constituency.

According to Achumie, there will be 173 polling places available for voting in 25 Registration Areas, also referred to as political wards.

He mentioned that there would be 62,697 eligible voters in total for the Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, spread across 24 Registration Areas and 165 polling places.

The INEC representative added that there would be 4,618 eligible voters in the Enugu South (Urban) State Constituency spread across one Registration Area (political ward) and eight voting units.

He said that all of INEC’s technological resources, including the INEC Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV) and the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), would be utilised, much like in the primary polls in 2023.

Achumie continued by stating that all customary election protocols and rules would be followed in the rerun, ensuring that all eligible voters who turned out by 2:30 p.m. would cast ballots and have them counted.

“The Enugu State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Chukwuemeka Chukwu, has been working round the clock to ensure hitch-free elections by ensuring water-tight arrangements and meeting various election stakeholders,” he said.