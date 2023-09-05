Byazhin: Women saving lives, man-hours on bad roads

Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria is often regarded as one of the fastest growing cities in the world. The city has well paved roads linking the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to the Central Business District,, Maitama District, Garki District, Wuse District as well as the high brow Asokoro where most of the rich and influential people live. But this glamorous picture could be a mirage as it gradually fades away as soon as you move into the satellite towns. Kubwa, one of the popular satellite towns has a good network of roads but most of them are currently in bad shape. While many residents have long been waiting for the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to rehabilitate these roads, the Able Women – an association of female volunteers is trying to help their local community by mending the dilapidated portions of the road to enhance free movement of people, goods and services.

They are also concerned about delays cause by bad roads and the loss of man hours. The women adopted a simple approach of collecting token contributions from motorists and cyclists who ply the roads. Thereafter, the funds so raised are used for the purchase of materials, tools and paying for the labour. As you drive down the road up to Liberty Junction, not far from the Kubwa Train Station, a group of women would approach you with smiles on their faces. Without any compulsion, the average motorist or cyclist would slow down because that stretch of the road has gone bad and you’ll need to carefully navigate through the craters and potholes. At that point, the women would greet you cheerfully and stretch out their hand towards you. They are out to take voluntary contributions from motorists and cyclists for the repairs of the road. They subtly collect a token from a willing donor and flags down the next on the line.

The daily toll comes..in trickles, but goes a long way in helping these women fulfill their dreams of having a good road network in their community. While some of them man the toll gates, others work alongside some male labourers mixing cement, sand and gravel to patch the bad spots on the road. They are the Able Women, a group of volunteers whose mission is to put smiles on the faces of the people in their locality. Bola Shitta, a middle aged woman is the leader of the group and she reports to duty every morning, adorned in a simple blue skirt, a T- shirt and a fez cap. She doesn’t hesitate to explain to anyone who cares to know why the women have chosen to be road builders.

The beginning

“In. 2019, that road to leading from Byazhin to Byazhin Across became so bad that it was not motorable. It was causing accidents, people were breaking legs, the women were losing their pregnancies and children were dying. You know when these things happen, the women are the most affected because if a husband is involved in an accident, the wife at home will be affected and if it happens to children , mothers are affected too. So we the women in that area called ourselves together.

We now asked:what can we do? “Before then, many people have been doing so many things to stop the erosion from eating away the road but it did not work. Some will spend money to buy sand or gravel to pour on the road but once rain falls, the whole thing will be washed away. “So we now said, let us go and see the source of the water and find a solution to it. So about 19 of us from Byazhin Across came out last August to see what we can do. Immediately we got to that place near Cold Room, one man just came and said: Mama, I want to contribute to what you’re doing. How much do you need? We said N20,000. He gave us the N20,000. So we used it to buy stones and sand for the work. That was how we started.

“After that we started raising fund from motorists, okada and keke people as they pass by the place. We started by collecting N20 , N50, N100 from them. When the community saw what we were using the money to do, they were excited and encouraged us to continue. We are out to put smiles on the faces of humanity and community.,” she said. Madam Bola disclosed that her group has received great encouragement from the community and the Divisional Police Command in Byazhin. According to her many people have cone to share in the vision and have been cooperating with the group. The support, she said, stemmed from the group’s track record in the community.

She expressed appreciation to the general public especially the motorists and cyclists for their cooperation. “Anywhere they see us they are happy because they are seeing what we are doing. In the past some men had tried to what we are doing but they didn’t succeed. They will levy community people N1,000 or N2,000 to repair the road all to no avail. But when we came out they saw the difference. They now realise that with N20, N50, everyday, this thing can be done. People have been calling us from different places to come and help them repair their roads. I have a passion for road building because the day I had an accident, it was because of bad road. I had an accident in 2003 that they nearly cut my leg. I don’t have knee cap as I stand, it is iron that is making me stand. I still have iron inside my legs till now. If the road was good might not have had that accident,” she said.

Local technology

On the technology they are you using to repair bad roads and prevent them from being washed away by erosion, she said it was a local technology which requires the use of stones at the base of the road. “This technology is simple and it is what we have been using in all the places. We have watched it in Kabba/ Obajana road, the one that Dangote did. We discovered that to buy coal tar, is too expensive. So what can we do to make sure that the work we are doing is something sustainable? It is stone based road. It is cheaper and easier to manage. If it opens now, you can easily patch it with a little amount of money,” she said. Madam Bola admitted that though she never had any formal training on road construction, one of her colleagues, Khafijat does have some knowledge about road building. “Yes, we have an “engineer” among us. She is the brain behind the work we are doing. My own is to raise money and arrange for the materials that we need for the work.

The foreman

However, Khadijat Yunusa, the woman who doubles as the foreman and site engineer told Inside Abuja that she also never had any formal training in road construction. “I’m not an engineer; it’s just an experience. I have somebody whom I worked with before and he is an engineer. We go to site together and I put my eyes down to see what he was doing. So when our road became un-motorable, people were getting accidents, people were dying and people were suffering, Mrs Bola Shitta and myself joined hands together and organised our fellow women to do the road work. “When we started, we were 19 in number but at some point, some of them left.

It was a setback but because we have been the engine room of the group, we did not give up. We had to bring in other women to fill the gap and make sure we pursued our dream. “Our dream is to touch the lives of the less privileged. It is not only by giving them food but in fulfilling their other needs. When we have money we used to take care of the widows. Now, because we don’t have money, we have decided to mend the roads in our neighbourhood which is used by everybody. We are not only concerned about the poor roads in our area, we are trying to extend the road maintenance work to other parts of the town. “Even right now, many people are calling us to come and help them with the bad roads in their areas. They say they love what we are doing. They say their roads are also very bad and has been causing accidents and they need our help. So we will be going from one place to another mending the bad roads,” she said.

Family chores

Is this voluntary service disturbing the family lives of these women? Khadijat said that so far it is not disturbing anything at home because the women have been able to strike a balance. According to her, the women have structured their family activities in such a way that none clashes with the other. This is how we do it. Early morning, at around 5:00 am, we wake up, settle basic family chores, take our bath, then we come to the road. We work until around 3:00pm when I go back home to attend to the family. If I don’t have soup, I have to prepare soup for my children, ” she said. Madam Bola corroborated this story when she told Inside Abuja that the Able Women were not jobless as some persons may think. Among therm are market women, traders, nurses and restaurant owners who have joined the league of volunteers.

“As you see us, some of us used to come out as early as 5:00 am. Some used to cone out at 4:00 am . We come out that early because it is that time many vehicles will be moving on the road. We don’t want to miss any of them because if we miss them, we cannot raise the fund we get from them. We are collecting little money in firm of a toll to repair the road.,” she said. We have been working on this Liberty Road Junction for more than one month. You know this area has deep potholes and experience flash floods when ever it rains. But the as the money comes is the way we work. You can see what we are doing now. We want to dig up this area before we do any other thing. We can’t just pour the stone, sand and cement on the bad road because it won’t stay,” she said. Expectation The Able Women had expected some construction companies operating in the area to support their humble efforts but unfortunately such support has not been forthcoming. Some of these construction firms have quarries where they blast rocks, mine stones and gravel which they supply to construction sites. Their heavy duty trucks which are always on the road, are a major cause of the potholes and craters on the road, by they don’t give a damn.

“Initially, I wrote letters to them but they did not respond to our call for support. I remember that some time last year when the road was very bad, I wrote to Zebercede but to no avail. Even those who are doing blocks, none came to our aid. So, we are no longer bothering ourselves about them because what we need, God has been giving to us. As they are passing with their trucks they don’t even want to slow down or stop. If you are waiting for them or the government to mend the roads, you might wait for a very long time. It is not everything that we should wait for the government because sometimes they might never come. So that is why I encourage people to use communal efforts to solve some of these problems. We are the ones using the roads. So when the road is bad, we can help ourselves by repairing it. Even if some government vehicles might also use the bad road, if their vehicle breaks down, they have the money to repair the vehicles but what about the ordinary people who don’t have money to repair damages done to their vehicles by bad roads.,” she said. Bottom line In this clime, voluntary community service is not common and those who engage in it deserve our commendation and support. While we expect the FCDA to be alive to its responsibilities, we also urge corporate organisations operating in the Federal Capital Territory to fulfill their Corporate Social Responsibilities ( CSR) to their host communities.