By-Elections: Okpebholo Flags Off Door-To-Door Campaign For APC Candidate

Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has launched an intensive door-to-door campaign ahead of the August 16, 2025, Senatorial by-election in Edo Central, throwing his full weight behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Hon. Joe Ikpea.

Speaking at the weekend during the inauguration of the grassroots mobilisation team in Uromi, Governor Okpebholo urged party loyalists—particularly youths—to back Ikpea and distance themselves from opposition candidates.

He emphasised that the forthcoming poll represents a crucial opportunity for young people to demonstrate their political strength and relevance.

“The Senatorial elections are the first major test for the youths, as it present an opportunity to show results and prove their political relevance,” the governor said.

Okpebholo highlighted what he described as visible development achievements under his administration, contrasting them with the years of neglect under previous leadership.

“Edo is enjoying real development under my leadership as the Governor of the State. As the people embraced light, darkness disappeared,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the APC’s prospects in the upcoming election, declaring the party’s determination to claim victory across all five local government areas in the senatorial district.

“This is the time to drive door-to-door campaigns for APC candidates. We are serious about giving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2.5 million votes during the 2027 presidential elections.

“For the election coming up on the 16th of this month, APC will win the entire five local government areas in Edo Central. We will win five out of five. We are not taking anything for granted.

“The opposition was in power for many years, yet our people suffered from underdevelopment and infrastructural decay. No schools. No road. No electricity, and the basic necessities of life are not there for Edo people.

“But today, under my administration, the difference is clear, and our work has shown our seriousness to improve the lives of Edo people,” Okpebholo asserted.

Also speaking at the event, retired General Cecil Esekhaigbe, leader of the APC in Edo Central Senatorial District, called on the youth to unite behind the party’s flagbearer to ensure a decisive win on August 16.

The APC is aiming to solidify its influence in the region with a commanding victory in the upcoming senatorial by-election.