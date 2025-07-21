Joe Okojie has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Edo Central Senatorial by-election, while Johnny Ikponmwosa Aikpitanyi clinched the party’s ticket for the Ovia Federal Constituency by-election.

The by-elections, scheduled for August 16, 2025, aim to fill the legislative seats vacated by Senator Monday Okpebholo, now Governor of Edo State, and Hon. Dennis Idahosa, the state’s Deputy Governor.

Okojie secured the PDP’s senatorial ticket after defeating Hon. John Yakubu and Friday Itulah in a primary held on Monday, July 21, in Ubiaja, Esan South East LGA. He polled 84 votes, ahead of Yakubu’s 52 and Itulah’s 21. A total of 157 delegates participated, with no void votes.

Following his victory, Okojie thanked delegates and co-contenders, promising to unite the party for victory. “I will work with leaders and members of the party to ensure the PDP wins the by-election,” he said.

Meanwhile, at a separate primary in Iguobazuwa, Ovia South-West LGA, Aikpitanyi was unanimously affirmed as the PDP candidate for the Ovia Federal Constituency. As the sole aspirant, he was endorsed by all delegates.

“Emerging as your candidate is not just an honour but a solemn responsibility,” Aikpitanyi said in his acceptance speech. He called for unity and collective effort ahead of the election. “Victory is not for one individual but for all of us who believe in justice, progress, and prosperity,” he added.