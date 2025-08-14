By-Elections: NSCDC Boss Orders Deployment Of 20,850 Officers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said that a total of 20,850 officers and men will be deployed to ensure hitch-free by-elections to be conducted by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) on Saturday, August 16.

The Commandant General of the Corps, Abubakar Audi, who gave the directive, said it was necessitated by the desire to guarantee a violence-free exercise across the affected areas.

A statement signed on Friday by the Corps’ spokesperson, CSC Afolabi Babawale, read in part: “As the By-Election would be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday 16th August, 2025 in 16 Constituencies across 12 States of the federation; the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Prof.Ahmed Abubakar Audi has ordered the deployment of 20,850 officers and men to ensure a hitch-free election during the August 16th By-Election.

“The Commandant General has assured the public the Corps’ readiness to ensure the Protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, secure election materials, safeguard officials, and monitor the whole election process in synergy with the Nigeria Police, who is the lead agency in Election Duty Operations.

“Prof. Audi hinted to the newsmen at the National Headquarters of the NSCDC in Abuja, reiterating that the conduct of the by-election would be under adequate security and without hitch.

“He urged the eligible voters to come out massively and vote for the Candidates of their choice as a symbol of their franchise and fundamental rights.

“The NSCDC Boss noted that all State Commandants within the 12 States where the election would be conducted have been adequately briefed with emphasis on Professionalism, respect for citizens’ Fundamental Human Rights and commitment to ensuring a peaceful conduct of the election.

“As declared by the Election regulatory body INEC, there would be by-election to fill 2 Senatorial Seats, 5 Federal Constituencies and 9 State Constituencies; you are here by directed to work in collaborations with relevant sisters security agencies within Anambra, Edo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Ogun, Oyo, Taraba, Kogi, Kano, Niger and all States where the by-election would be held”.