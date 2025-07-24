By-Elections: INEC Worried As Media Shun Accreditation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday expressed dissatisfaction with the media’s response to the conduct of the August 16 by-elections.

In a statement, the commission said it had received applications from only 12 media houses seeking to deploy about 91 personnel, saying: “This turnout, so far, is far below expectations.”

The electoral body urged “interested media organisations, print, broadcast, and online, to take advantage of the remaining window to apply for accreditation via the designated portal”.

The commission opened its portal for media accreditation on July 8 to enable journalists to cover the elections.

INEC sought the support of the media “to deepen public trust through timely, balanced, and professional reporting of the electoral process”.

It added: “Election coverage is a professional duty that contributes significantly to democratic consolidation.”