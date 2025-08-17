By-Elections: ADC Alleges Voter Intimidation, Vote-Buying

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) yesterday protested against the conduct of Saturday’s by-elections, claiming that they were marred by intimidation, vote buying and irregularities. In a statement, the opposition party described what transpired as “a dress rehearsal” for what to expect in the 2027 general election, urging the international community, particularly Nigeria’s democratic partners and election observers, to intervene.

The new coalition told President Bola Tinubu “to rise above his partisan interest” regarding elections, saying he “must recognise that no government can claim legitimacy if it consistently presides over elections that citizens and the international community perceive as fraudulent”.

The ADC said the recent Canadian court’s declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as terrorist organisations “must have come as great embarrassment to all citizens. But evidence of this by-election makes it difficult to plead their case”.

It said: “What Nigerians witnessed in yesterday’s bye-elections is yet another reminder that under the current administration, democracy itself, just like the economy and our national security, continues to decline under President Bola Tinubu and the APC.

“When elections are marred by widespread violence, when ballots are openly and brazenly exchanged for money, when opposition candidates are excluded without explanation, and when the very institutions entrusted to safeguard democracy become complicit, then the vote of the ordinary Nigerian ceases to have meaning.

“In some states, nearly 300 thugs armed with rifles, knives, and cutlasses were arrested on Election Day. “Is this democracy—or banditry disguised as voting? “In some states, whole polling units were cancelled due to ballot box snatching and the open intimidation of voters.

“If citizens cannot go to the polls without fear of assault, then the most basic covenant between the state and its people has already broken down. “After so many years, the failure of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in some states has once again raised questions about the Commission’s competence, sincerity, and perhaps, complicity.

“Nigerians deserve elections that command the implicit confidence of every citizen and respect of the rest of the world. INEC must not be allowed to turn excuses into a code of conduct. “The bigger picture that we must all remember is that for better or worse, these bye-elections represent the clearest indication of a dress rehearsal for 2027.”