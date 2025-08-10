By-Election: YPP Guber Candidate Laments Immorality In Governance

Ahead of the Onitsha North 1 State Constituency by-election, the Young Progressive Party (YPP) governorship candidate in Anambra State, Sir Paul Chukwuma, and his running mate, Chief Uzu Ukagbue, have decried what they described as the absence of morality in governance.

Speaking during a campaign rally in Onitsha to endorse Princess Njideka Ndigwe, the YPP candidate for the August 16 poll, Chukwuma said the killing of the late Justice Azuka and others raised serious questions about the moral justification of those in power.

According to him, Governor Charles Soludo’s administration “has no moral basis to seek a second term” since it has “failed to guarantee the safety of lives in the state.”

“I am in Onitsha today with mixed feelings. Today reminds us of the consequences of failed leadership, a leadership that is disconnected from the pains of its citizens.

We lost a fine gentleman and proud son of Onitsha, and worse still, the government has done nothing to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again.

If a member of the House could be murdered so carelessly and with such impunity, then no one is safe,” Chukwuma said.

He further questioned the moral standing of Anambra’s leadership, asking:

“Has Anambra State reached a point where life no longer matters to those in power?”

Chukwuma urged residents to vote for Princess Ndigwe “to complete the tenure of her late brother” and assured that she would “pick up from where Justice Azuka stopped and lead the constituency to greater heights.”

In her remarks, Princess Ndigwe expressed joy over the massive turnout and described the election as “a golden opportunity to get it right.”

“You all know what I have done and what I continue to do for our people. For years, you have asked me to come out and serve—now I have answered your call. It is in your hands to vote me into the State House of Assembly and enjoy greater service,” she said.

Deputy governorship candidate Uzu Okagbue commended constituents for attending the rally despite the rain, describing Princess Ndigwe as “a true daughter of Onitsha with a deep commitment to her people’s welfare.”

“YPP is the party of the masses, and Princess Ndigwe is a woman of the people. After electing her on August 16, we urge you to rally behind Paul Chukwuma and myself in the November 8 governorship election. This is the time to end suffering in Anambra and bring joy to our people,” he added.