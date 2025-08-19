By-Election: We Enjoy 75% Acceptability Nationwide –APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda has claimed that the party enjoys 75 per cent acceptance all over the country.

He said this yesterday when some people paid him a condolence visit on the death of his mother. Mama Lydia Yilwatda passed away Sunday aged 83.

Speaking on Saturday’s by-elections, Yilwatda said the criticisms of the opposition parties help in repositioning the APC. He said: “We are learning from their criticism. Every criticism they give helps us to a better victory.

So we are very sure that our party will succeed in no small measure. “If you look at it, where the opposition leaders are, we all defeated them in all those locations. “From Kaduna to Kano to Adamawa to Taraba.

So we just made it clear that our party is a leading party. “We are also not just a ruling party, but we are the leading party and the preferred party in Nigeria. “And preferred by Nigerians.

Because if you have 75 per cent acceptance by the people across the country, our success is not just in the North but also in the South. “Both North and South, we had clear victories. In South South, we had clear victories.”