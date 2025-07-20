By-Election: Okwuosa Wins APC Senatorial Ticket

Former Anambra governorship aspirant, Azuka Okwuosa, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the August 16 senatorial by-election in Anambra South.

Okwuosa, Secretary-General of the South-East Development Initiative, defeated Mr. Obinna Uzor in a keenly contested primary conducted by a seven-member committee from the APC national secretariat, chaired by Chief Henry Ikoh.

He secured 470 votes, while Uzor polled 57. Twenty-two votes were declared invalid out of the 594 delegate votes cast from all seven local government areas in the senatorial district.

Announcing the result, Ikoh confirmed the presence of INEC officials, security agencies, media representatives, and delegates at the peaceful election.

“By the authority vested in me by the acting national vice chairman of the APC, I hereby declare Azuka Okwuosa as the duly elected candidate,” he stated.

Speaking to journalists after his victory, Okwuosa expressed gratitude but noted the moment was bittersweet, given the recent death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

“He was a great senator who achieved a lot within a short time. His passing is a challenge for me to continue where he stopped,” Okwuosa said.

Born on November 3, 1959, in Jos, Plateau State, Okwuosa hails from Anambra State. A seasoned politician, he has previously contested for governorship under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and had a stint with the PDP between 1999 and 2003, before joining the APC.

Known for his bridge-building politics and conflict resolution skills, Okwuosa has served as chairman of Nnewi North Local Government Council and as Anambra State Commissioner for Works and Transport. He was Secretary-General of the South-East Development Initiative from 2002 to 2010.