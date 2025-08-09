By-Election: Okpebholo Orders Appointees To Win Wards Or Face Sanctions

As All Progressives Congress APC and the Peoples Democratic Party PDP jostle for vacant seats in the National Assembly intensifies in Edo State, Governor Monday Okpeholo has ordered all political appointees to relocate to their various wards and win for the party otherwise or count themselves out of the system.

An impeccable source told Saturday Telegraph in a political meeting in Igueben, Esan Central Local Government Area that they had been ordered to win their wards or face the risk of losing their jobs if APC fails to win the Senate seat and that of the House of Representatives in the election to replace him and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa.

“You can see that we have all been forced to relocate to our various wards. The governor specifically ordered that everyone of us should go to our wards and deliver the two APC candidates for the Senate and house of representatives elections.

“There is anybody telling you that PDP is dead in Edo State, the person would be deceiving himself,” he said.

He further added that “Even the in the governor’s village, PDP is still a force to reckon with. Edo people are hungry over the emergence of APC. I have personally been to the village trying to woo my people to vote APC; you see raw anger and bitterness on their faces. We are just working to keep our jobs.”

“Edo people are not happy with APC; it is a government of ‘Area boys’. PDP supporters are still very much on ground in Edo State. The PDP candidate in Esan Central Senatorial district is not a man that can be pushed away in Edo politics. In fact APC must work hard in this election.

“This is not a governorship election that requires presidential influence. We have to work hard to deliver our candidates”.

In the house of representatives Omosede Igbinedion is the chosen candidate for Ovia North house of representatives, while in Esan Senator district two political bigweights are fighting to take over Monday Okpebholo position at the Senate.