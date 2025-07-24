By-Election: My Withdrawal Not Out Of Weakness – Onunkwo

The most celebrated senatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the just-concluded primary election for the August 16 Anambra South Senatorial District by-election, Ebuka Onunkwo, has said his withdrawal from the race was not a sign of weakness, but a sacrifice made to preserve peace within the party.

Onunkwo, who pulled the highest cumulative number of votes after three conclave primary elections conducted by Governor Charles Soludo, was widely expected to emerge as the party’s candidate. However, he withdrew from the race last Monday, following the earlier withdrawal of Hon. Paschal Agbodike.

This paved the way for the emergence of Chief Emma Nwachukwu as APGA’s flagbearer for the election.

Onunkwo dismissed speculations that Governor Soludo forced him to step down, noting that it was well known within the party that none of the other aspirants could have defeated him if a direct or delegate primary had been adopted. He explained that his decision was a personal sacrifice for the unity of the party.

He also revealed that he had rejected pressure from some supporters to defect and contest under another party’s platform, stating that he could not destroy the house he helped to build.

Speaking at a reception organized in his honour at his country home in Ihembosi, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Onunkwo addressed APGA members from the 118 wards in Anambra South Senatorial District.

“Since October last year, when I joined the race and became active in party politics, the kind of support I received has been unprecedented. It clearly shows that my people are with me,” he said.

“Whatever happened that day is now history, but it will remain a reference point in the politics of Anambra South Senatorial District. I didn’t withdraw out of weakness; I withdrew as a sacrifice for peace.”

He maintained that the party’s decision is final and binding on him, adding that APGA remains supreme.

“The party is supreme, and I cannot fight the party. Maybe God has said this is not my time to go to the Senate. I urge my supporters to remain calm and not lose sleep over what transpired during the primary.”

“What is important is that I have thrown my heart into the political field, and there is no going back. He who fights and retreats lives to fight another day – that’s what politics is all about.”

Onunkwo also dismissed allegations that Governor Soludo imposed a candidate on the party, expressing continued support for the governor.

“As for our hardworking governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, we will continue to support him. May God continue to strengthen him as he delivers good governance to the people of Anambra State. He is human like all of us, and we must support him in the upcoming November 8 gubernatorial election.”

“My mission is to encourage well-meaning individuals to remain in APGA because they have the capacity to change the narrative of our party – from the ward level to the local government level.”

“My aspiration in APGA has indeed changed the political narrative in Anambra South Senatorial District. The district will never be the same again. Today, Anambra South now has a strong bargaining power at the table of Anambra State politics,” he stated.