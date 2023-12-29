By-Election: LP Pegs Senate Form at N5M, Reps N3M

The Labour Party (LP) yesterday fixed January 7 for its primaries for the February 3 National Assembly/State Assembly by-election. National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, confirmed this in a statement. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed the date for the conduct of a by-election, following the death or resignation of some National Assembly/ State Assembly members.

The LP alleged that some of its expelled members were circulating “fake timetable seeking to defraud unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned money through sales of fake forms.”

According to the statement, the approved fees for both the expression of interest and nomination forms are N5 million for the Senate; N3 million for the House of Representatives; and N600, 000 House of Assembly. However, the party exempted female and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWD) aspirants from payment of fees for the expression of interest forms.

The party accused the expelled members “of selective attacks at some” of its leaders and aspirants in the Edo governorship, which it said, was “aimed at discouraging them from the governorship race”.