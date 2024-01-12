By-Election: Kehinde Wins Labour Party’s Ticket for Surulere Federal Constituency 1

Labour Party has elected Engr. Alusi Kehinde as its candidate for the forthcoming bye-election slated for February 3 for the Surulere Federal Constituency 1. Kehinde was unanimously elected by delegates of the party as their candidate.

The newly elected candidate, Engr. Kehinde was described by Taoreed Adedeji his Media consultant in a statement as a successful Real Estate Entrepreneur, who has successfully developed different estates within the Lagos and Ogun states axis. Adedeji said: “Engr. Kehinde Alusi is prepared to positively amplify legislative representation in Surulere Federal Constituency 1 through his Six points agenda and they are;

Sponsorship of people- centered motions and enactment of bills, Human Capital Development Programs, Educational Support Programs, Entrepreneurship Support Programs, Infrastructural Development, Healthcare and Sports.”