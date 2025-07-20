By-Election: Ex-Banker Emerges APP Senatorial Candidate

The Action People’s Party (APP) on Sunday nominated former banker, Chief Eusebius Zonyelum, as its candidate for the August 16 Anambra South Senatorial District by-election.

Zonyelum emerged unopposed after his only opponent, Mr. Uchenna Okoye, stepped down during the party’s primary held in Awka.

The election was conducted by affirmation, following a motion moved by the party’s State Organizing Secretary and Secretary of the Primary Election Committee, Mr. Ikedi Ikegwuonu, and seconded by Mrs. Chidiogu Ezeakunne from Aguata Local Government Area.

Addressing party members at the event, the Anambra State Chairman of the APP, Chief Chijioke Okeke, said the party is not participating in the election for mere formality but to win.

“This is the Action People’s Party, and we are poised to take over the reins of power in Anambra South. Our brand of representation will ensure continuous engagement with the people of the senatorial district,” Okeke said.

He added that the APP’s elephant symbol reflects strength and leadership, qualities he believes Zonyelum will bring to the National Assembly.

In his remarks, the party’s National Organizing Secretary, Barr. Obed Agu, who represented the National Chairman, Barr. Uche Nnamdi, congratulated Zonyelum and urged him to see the victory as a call to service.

“To our senatorial candidate, we say congratulations. But this is not the end, it is the beginning of your journey to serve. We must all continue mobilizing support to ensure our party’s victory in August,” Agu stated.

In his acceptance speech, Zonyelum thanked party delegates for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to provide effective representation if elected.

“This is a call to serve. I promise to build on and surpass the achievements of our late brother, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, through the sponsorship of impactful bills and motions for the benefit of Anambra South,” he said.