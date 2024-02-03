New Telegraph

February 3, 2024
By-Election: Benue Witnesses Low Turnout

The ongoing by-election in the Guma 1 state constituency of Benue State witnessed a low voter turnout.

as observed by our correspondent during

A visit to some of the polling units at Daudu shows voters’ apathy while Ali Agudu’s polling unit in Daudu which is populated by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), saw voting commence at 8:30 a.m.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Sam Egwu, commended the peaceful conduct of the election but expressed concern about the low voter turnout despite the commission’s efforts in enlightenment campaigns.

“On the part of the commission, we did enough enlightenment campaign but the rest is left for political parties to mobilise their people,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, Benue State, Emmanuel Adesina, also expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the election, stating that the command had deployed enough officers for a hitch-free election.

 

