By-Election: APGA Wins Onitsha North 1

Following Saturday’s Bye-election in Anambra State, the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Onitsha North 1 State Constituency, Ifeoma Azikiwe, has been declared the winner of the poll.

Announcing the winner on Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Ibiam Ekpe, said Azikiwe emerged winner with 7,774 votes, defeating her closest rival and the candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Justice Azuka, who got 1,909 votes.

Azikiwe will now fill the seat left vacant by the former lawmaker, Justice Azuka, who was kidnapped and subsequently killed and would serve out his remaining two years.

According to the Returning Officer, the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ezennia Ojekwe, and the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Njideka Ndiwe, scored 1,371 and 655 votes, respectively.

Ekpe also commended the various candidates for their peaceful conduct and hailed the voters for turning out en masse during the exercise.

He said, “The candidate of APGA, Ifeoma Azikiwe, having certified the requirements of the law by scoring the highest in the election, is hereby returned elected.”