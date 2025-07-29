By-Election: APGA, LP Candidates Mere Pretenders – APC 

Ahead of the August 16 Anambra South Senatorial District by-election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP), and others as “pretenders” with no real interest beyond appearing on the ballot.

This comes as over 3,000 members of APGA, LP, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reportedly defected to the APC.

Speaking with reporters in Awka, Chief Izuchukwu Okeke, APC Vice Chairman for Anambra South Senatorial District, said the seat is meant for seasoned politicians with proven leadership capacity, not those seeking to “learn on the job.”

“Our party, the APC, has the best and most credible candidate in this race,” Okeke stated. “Chief Azuka Okwuosa has served as a local government chairman and commissioner, unlike others who lack public service experience.”

He urged voters across the senatorial district to elect Okwuosa, describing him as “the most qualified” to represent the district in the National Assembly.

Okeke also confirmed the wave of defections from rival parties to the APC, attributing it to growing support for Okwuosa and the party’s governorship candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu.

“There is a mass movement into our party. Over 3,000 people from APGA, Labour Party, and PDP have already joined the APC in Anambra South Senatorial District alone, and the numbers keep growing,” he said.