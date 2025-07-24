By-Election: APGA Aspirants Not Coerced To Withdraw – Ejimofor

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has dismissed allegations that aspirants in the senatorial and state House of Assembly primary elections were coerced into withdrawing from the contests, describing the claims as unfounded and the handiwork of opposition elements.

The party also announced a decision to refund nomination and expression of interest fees to aspirants who could not clinch the party’s ticket, a move described as unprecedented in the political history of Anambra State.

According to a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, the party would not have responded to the allegations but chose to do so for the sake of clarity.

“No aspirant was coerced into withdrawing from the race,” the statement read. “The decision to adopt a consensus approach for the 2025 National and State Assembly by-elections was necessitated by the short time frame given by INEC, as well as the need to prevent unnecessary waste of resources by aspirants.”

Opara explained that weeks before the primaries, aspirants across the 16 constituencies were encouraged to engage and agree on a consensus candidate. He said the process was peacefully carried out, with aspirants selecting consensus candidates from among themselves.

He also revealed that the party resolved to refund the nomination and expression of interest fees to aspirants in constituencies where consensus candidates emerged.

“The party incentivized the consensus approach by approving a full refund of fees for all aspirants in such constituencies,” he said. “This is the first time such a gesture is happening in the history of the party.”

He added that the consensus process was widely supported by party members, except for a few individuals allegedly trying to exploit the situation and stir unnecessary controversy.

“The emergence of consensus candidates was strictly the affair of the aspirants. Delegates only affirmed the outcome during well-monitored primary elections in line with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act, 2022,” Opara said.

“No aspirant was compelled to withdraw. The party was fully prepared to conduct primaries if a consensus did not emerge.”

He urged members of the opposition to stop peddling false narratives and instead focus on their campaigns, warning that defeat awaits them in the August 16 by-elections.

“APGA remains committed to deepening the democratic process and upholding internal party democracy,” he concluded.