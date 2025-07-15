By-Election: APC Media Community Warns Against Imposition

Ahead of Wednesday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Anambra South Senatorial District by-election, the party’s Media Community has cautioned against the imposition of candidates, insisting on a free, fair, and transparent process.

The group also formally endorsed Chief Azuka Okwuosa as its preferred aspirant, urging the party to reward loyalty and long-term commitment.

The primary election will be contested by two aspirants, Chief Obinna Uzor and Chief Azuka Okwuosa.

In a statement issued by the leader of the APC Media Community, Sir Val Iyke Oliobi, the group warned that repeating past mistakes could cost the party dearly in the upcoming election.

“For the sake of refreshing our memories, Sir Azuka Okwuosa is a foundation member of our party from the days of the Action Congress (AC), to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and now the APC,” Oliobi said.

“If this man does not deserve the ticket, then who does? Shall we continue to pour new wine into old wineskins? Shall we continue to reward strangers while faithful sons eat crumbs from the dining table? God forbid!”

He called on party leadership to act in the interest of justice and history, warning that grassroots supporters are watching closely to see whether loyalty will be rewarded or if betrayal has become the path to advancement.

“If the party turns a blind eye again, let no one say they were not warned,” he said.

Oliobi clarified that the group’s position was not a threat, but a sincere call for fairness and internal democracy.

“We say this not in rebellion, but in truth. APC Anambra State will split at the seams if injustice is forced again. This will deter our much-cherished quest to build cohesion and forge consensus.

“Going forward, we reiterate that the APC Media Community in Anambra State will not fold its arms while loyal men are pushed aside. We will not sacrifice silence for a peace that leads to collapse.”

He concluded by stressing that the era of “party supremacy” without “party fairness” is over.

“The grass will no longer suffer while the elephants fight,” he added.