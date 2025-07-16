By-Election: Anambra Senatorial Aspirant Dumps LP Joins ADC

Don Chidi Amamgbo, a senatorial aspirant from Anambra South, has dumped the Labour Party (LP) to pursue his ambition under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing internal crises and structural failures within his former party.

Amamgbo, who made the announcement while defecting to the ADC, expressed disappointment over the lingering leadership tussles in the Labour Party, stating that his expectations had been dashed due to persistent infighting.

“After deep personal reflection and extensive consultations with my family, supporters, and political associates, I have officially resigned my membership of the Labour Party as of July 4, 2025, due to irreconcilable structural failures, internal divisions, and a leadership vacuum that has made it impossible to pursue the urgent task of rebuilding our district under its platform,” Amamgbo declared.

He described the Labour Party as a once-promising political platform that has now become mired in legal battles, factional strife, and a breakdown of internal trust.

“These internal crises have sadly rendered the party incapable of offering credible direction or leadership to its candidates and supporters,” he added.

Amamgbo, however, emphasized that his defection has not diminished his commitment to serving the people of Anambra South Senatorial District, stating that he is now pursuing his aspiration under the ADC.

“In light of this, and with the unwavering goal of providing effective, visionary, and people-centered representation to the good people of Ihiala, Nnewi, Aguata, Orumba, Ekwusigo, and across the entire Anambra South Senatorial District, I have taken the bold step to continue this journey of public service under the umbrella of the African Democratic Congress (ADC),” he said.

Describing the ADC as a stable and inclusive platform for credible leadership, Amamgbo praised the quality of its members and its commitment to innovation and equity.

“The ADC represents a party of stability, equity, and innovation, a platform where the voice of the people can truly be amplified,” he said. “I am encouraged by the caliber of patriotic Nigerians who have found a political home within the ADC.”

He called on his supporters, volunteers, youth groups, women leaders, and community stakeholders across the senatorial district to rally behind him in this new phase of his political journey.

“This movement is not about party labels. It is about you—the people. The traders in Nnewi, the farmers in Orumba, the artisans in Ihiala, the entrepreneurs in Ekwusigo, the students in Uli, the elders in Osumenyi, the young mothers in Oko and every soul that desires change that is genuine, inclusive, and sustainable.”

Amamgbo reaffirmed his commitment to the cause of prosperity, justice, and meaningful representation, pledging to build a winning coalition under the ADC.

“I remain fully committed to our shared dream of prosperity, justice, and impactful representation. Together, let us channel our energies, resources, and collective will into building a winning coalition under the ADC, a platform that welcomes us with open arms and gives us the space to lead and serve without fear or distraction,” he concluded.