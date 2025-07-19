By-Election: Amamgbo Emerges ADC Senatorial Candidate

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Saturday nominated Barr. Donald Chidi Amamgbo as its candidate for the forthcoming Anambra South Senatorial District by-election scheduled for August 16, 2025.

Amamgbo emerged unopposed after two other aspirants stepped down, paving the way for his affirmation as the consensus candidate of the party.

Interestingly, neither of the two aspirants from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) appeared on the ballot, following the party’s decision to deny their requests to contest under its platform.

The ADC primary, conducted through affirmation, followed a motion moved by Mr. Ndukuba Chinedu, the party chairman in Orumba South Local Government Area, and seconded by Chief Anene Chukwudi, chairman of Ihiala Local Government Area.

Speaking after the exercise, the ADC State Chairman, Comrade Patrick Obianyo, said the primary was conducted in accordance with the party’s constitution and electoral guidelines.

Also addressing party members, the Chairman of the ADC Board of Trustees, Barr. Godson Okoye, described the development as a milestone for the party.

“This is the first election our party is contesting since the formation of the coalition. Nigerians have come to embrace the ADC as the platform to rescue the future of our country,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Barr. Donald Chidi Amamgbo pledged to bring effective representation to the people of Anambra South if elected.

“We shall storm Anambra South Senatorial District. Representation is about the people, and I assure you that the entire district will benefit greatly from my tenure as senator,” he stated.