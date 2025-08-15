By-Election; ADC To Resist Violence, Charges AIG To Take Control

Ahead of the conduct of the Anambra South Senatorial District and Onitsha North 1 State Constituency by election, the African Democratic Congress ADC has vowed to resist any act of violence during the excise; warning that it would not take kindly to any plot to compromise the process.

The party further charged the Assistant Inspector General of Police Godwin Eze and heads of other security personnel to be alive to their responsibilities and ensure that votes count.

According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, rtd Ozo Celestine Okoye who is also the Deputy Director General of the party’s gubernatorial election campaign Council for John Nwosu, the alleged violence that occurred in the last general election which saw the emergence of the late Young Democratic Party (YPP) candidate would not be allowed to happen again.

“That violence that occurred in the last general election in Anambra South Senatorial District will not happen again because it would be resisted by us ”

“That election was violent and being someone in the security sector we know how to plug those holes and ensure that people will go and cast their votes and the mandate of the people would be reflected at the end of the day”

Okoye also charged the Assistant Inspector General of Police Godwin Eze to write his name in gold as well as other security personnel by ensuring a free fair and transparent process.

“You know that this by election is not just a test case for the political parties but also a test case for the security operatives ahead of the gubernatorial election in November 8th this year and if they get it right then the governorship election would be a hitch free and I urge them to be alive to their responsibilities and not allow themselves to be used by desperate politicians who go about giving out stipends as bribe to rig election ” he said.