By-Election: ADC In Secret Talks With Two APGA Aspirants

Two leading aspirants for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) senatorial ticket for the upcoming Anambra South by-election are reportedly in secret discussions with stakeholders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), following delays in APGA’s decision to name its candidate.

The aspirants, dissatisfied with the outcome of three conclave-style primary elections held at the behest of Governor Charles Soludo, are allegedly exploring the possibility of defecting to ADC.

Sources at the meetings disclosed that Chief Ebuka Onunkwo emerged as the most popular aspirant during the primaries, prompting the two unnamed contenders to seek alternatives. At a recent APGA stakeholders’ meeting, Governor Soludo reportedly stated that any aspirant unhappy with the party’s decision was free to leave and face him at the polls.

According to Ichie Christian Chukwueke, who attended both meetings, the aspirants sent representatives to explore terms for joining ADC, promising to collapse their existing political structures in APGA to strengthen ADC’s chances in both the senatorial and gubernatorial elections.

“One aspirant claimed he has a formidable structure that could deliver victory for ADC,” Chukwueke said. “The other expressed frustration over the delay in announcing APGA’s candidate, lamenting that despite his contributions to Soludo’s first-term election, he is being sidelined.”

Chukwueke noted that the ADC’s State Working Committee (SWC) and State Executive Committee are reviewing the overtures, with a decision expected soon. He declined to reveal the identities of the two aspirants but affirmed their influence in the senatorial district’s political landscape.

When contacted, APGA’s National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, declined to comment.