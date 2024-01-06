BWUFEST2: How Davido Held Audience Spellbound In Style

David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, showcased his unparalleled musical prowess at the Beer with Us Festival 2 (BWUFEST) held at the iconic Landmark Beach, Oniru, Lagos.

Under the hosting of the King of stand-up comedy, AY, and organised by Achievas Entertainment, a renowned showbiz organisation, the event attracted over 15,000 attendees, making it the talk of the town in Lagos.

The “Timeless” crooner, riding high on the success of his album, ‘Timeless,’ captivated the audience with his signature tunes, leaving them clamoring for more at this vibrant and colorful gathering.

BWUFEST 2 also featured stellar performances by Skales, 9ice, CDQ, Nasboi, and BBN Cross, as well as surprise artists and note- worthy DJs.

The energetic duo of Do2Tun and Neo Energy took charge as hype men, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere throughout the festival.

Attendees unanimously agreed that Davido’s presence and performance set him apart in the music industry, predicting that he will continue to achieve great heights in the coming year and beyond.

Speaking on the success of the show, Achievas Entertainment executive Chiori Daniel Cole noted that as a firm committed to delivering world class show, BWUFEST 2 is a testament to how proper show is handled as the audience were held spellbound throughout the night.

Expressing their anticipation for BWUFEST Season 3, the audience emphasized the desire for Davido to remain a fixture at the festival, given his consistent ability to deliver top-notch entertainment for any occasion.

Recalling Davido’s musical journey that began with the 2011 hit single “Back When” and continued with chart-toppers like “Dami Duro,” “Aye,” “Skelewu,” “Overseas,” and “Gobe,” attendees marveled at the artist’s evolution.