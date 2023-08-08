BWI Honours Margaret Idahosa, Gives Medical Aid To Less-Privileged

Beulah World Initiative (BWI), a faith-based, nonprofit, and nongovernmental organisation, took her monthly Medical/Food Outreach to Balm of Gilead City, a Camp Ground of the Church of God Mission International Incorporated (CGMi), on the outskirts of Sapele Road, Benin City, Edo State, in honour of her Lordship, Archbishop Margaret Benson Idahosa, who turned the big 80 on the 29th of July, 2023.

Archbishop Margaret Idahosa, ‘The Man Called Mama,’ as she is fondly referred to by those who are close to her, is exemplified by her large heart and generosity to those in need. This was a way to appreciate her awesome legacy, powered by that of her husband, the great Archbishop Benson Andrew Idahosa of blessed memory.

Mama as she is called by all her children both physical and spiritual, is a great icon of our time, a quiet tornado, and the First Female Archbishop in Africa.

Speaking during a courtesy visit of the BWI Team to her house, Archbishop Margaret Idahosa, welcomed the team members and appreciated the team’s efforts; stating how much it gladdens her heart to see many people showing her this level of goodwill during this season.

In her words, “It feels so good to be appreciated while you are alive! Most times, you only see people honouring people after they are gone. But God has really been gracious to me.”

“I just returned from BIU where a Public Lecture was held in my honour today. It was such an awesome and heartwarming lecture, attended by many even from outside Benin. I was pleasantly surprised.”

The Celebrant, Her Highness Archbishop Margret Idahosa, in her appreciation remarks, thanked Beulah World Initiative for the wonderful gesture. “As you have honoured me, God will honour you; each one of the BWI team will live longer than 80 years in Jesus’ name; the blessings I have spoken forth shall locate each one of you individually,” She declared passionately.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Founder and Coordinator, BWI, Ms. Chichi Ononiwu, thanked Archbishop Idahosa, for her warm reception and awesome hospitality.

She stated, “Your position and your personality have been a great inspiration for many women across the world, especially in Africa. You represent an amazing display of strength, courage, and leadership that most women only dream of.”

Ms. Ononiwu went on to state that the Archbishop makes being a woman leader look like a walk in the park.

She added, “We are all honoured to be a part of your big day in no small measure Mummy! And the number of your days, God Himself will fulfill! You will outlive all your naysayers and your days shall be like that of a tree.”

The outreach covered Vital Signs; Medical Consultations; Blood Tests – including HIV and Syphilis; Eye Tests and treatment – including Reading Glasses; Deworming of Children; Giveaways like Food Items, Clothes, and Insecticides.

It’s important to note that the mission of BWI, is to advance the quality of life of rural and sub-urban communities in Sub-Saharan Africa.

These come as part of her contributions towards improving the quality of life of the people, and shares nexus with UNDP participatory development directives and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set milestones on human development.