BWB All-Star Camp: Obinna Ekezie Shines, Makes All-Star Team

Obinna Ekezie, son of former Nigerian NBA star, Obinna Ekezie Sr., stood out at the 10th Annual Basketball Without Borders (BWB) AllStar Camp in Los Angeles, United States, earning Defensive MVP honours and a spot on the All-Star Team.

He joined fellow Africans Cheickh Niang (Italy, with Senegalese roots) and Caleb Ourigou (Côte d’Ivoire) in the elite line-up. The camp, held at the UCLA Health Centre and Los Angeles Lakers training facility, brought together 40 top international prospects from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

Seven African talents, including Nigerians Peter Julius and Obinna Ekezie, Cameroon’s Franck Belibi, Morocco’s Noah El Baze, and the Central African Republic’s Ramsey GuessagbaSato, showcased their skills over four days of athletic testing, skill development, 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 games, and life-skills seminars.

Guidance came from current and former NBA and FIBA players, legends, and coaches, including Danilo Gallinari (Italy) and James Gist. Several members of the NBA Coaching Development Programme, such as Scotty Hopson, Khalid El-Amin, Craig Smith, and former WNBA player Meighan Simmons, also served as camp coaches.

Camp directors included Patrick Hunt (President, World Association of Basketball Coaches), Chris Ebersole (Lakers Director of Player Development and Experience), and Luca Desta.