Bwala’s Appointment: Ndume Lauds Tinubu For Showing Large Heart

Former Senate Majority Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, has commended President Bola Tinubu, for appointing Daniel Bwala as Special Adviser on Public Communications and Media.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, a position that places him as Bwala’s Senator, noted that Tinubu has demonstrated that he is a leader with a large heart through Bwala’s appointment.

It would be recalled that Bwala served as the spokesman of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 presidential election campaigns.

Reacting to Bwala’s appointment, Ndume said, “I wish to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Daniel Bwala as his special adviser to the President on public communication and media.

This gesture deserves serious applause, particularly in view of the roles played by Bwala in the recent past.

“Bwala’s appointment is a rare demonstration of large-heartedness in leadership, a quality that is difficult to find in many leaders today,” Ndume stated.

Ndume advised Bwala to seek forgiveness from the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, whose appointment made him leave APC because he is a Muslim.

Ndume urged Bwala to: “Work with him (the Vice President) closely too as your second Principal to promote the renewed hope agenda of Mr President. You should also learn from Sunday Dare and Ononuga who are long and loyal associates of Tinubu who always defend the policies of Mr President without being abusive and offensive.

“You should also learn from the likes of Hadiza Bala and Nuhu Ribadu NSA who defend and market Tinubu’s policies backed by facts and figures.

“Finally you should also link up with our people at the grassroots because charity begins from home. Finally, I wish you success in your new assignment.” The lawmaker added.

