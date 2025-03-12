Bwala: We’re Emptying LP, Obi Will Join APC

Share

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, claimed on Wednesday that former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi will eventually join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bwala who spoke on TVC, boasted that the APC will successfully “Empty” the Labour Party as more of its members defect to the ruling party.

“Do you know we are emptying Labour Party (LP)? Not because we go and ask them to come. They are coming. Valentine Ozigbo has joined us. Balami has joined us.

“Even Peter Obi will join us. I mean, we are successful in this window. Peter Obi will not run in the Labour Party. They are all leaving the Labour Party,” he said.

When asked how he was certain about Obi’s defection, Bwala pointed to the recent move of Valentine Ozigbo to the APC, describing him as a close ally of Obi.

“For Valentine Ozigbo to come to our party… Valentine Ozigbo is actually the custodian of Peter Obi. Right? Then I know for a fact that Peter Obi will join us,” he added.

Bwala also dismissed the recent defections of opposition leaders to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), arguing that such a coalition would fail due to internal power struggles.

“The way they scheme this thing is that every week you will hear a breaking news that a gladiator has joined SDP, so they dominate the media space with conversations.

“But when they sit down, they will start fighting—who will be president? Who will be vice president? Who will determine what?” Bwala stated.

