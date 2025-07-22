Bwala Slams Kperogi Over False Aisha Buhari Divorce Claim

Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson for the Presidency, has strongly criticized Farouq Kperogi, a journalism professor at Kennesaw State University, United States, over what he described as a false and malicious claim regarding the former First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

Kperogi, in a recent social media post, alleged that Aisha Buhari had divorced her late husband, former President Muhammadu Buhari, before his death, citing unnamed “inside sources.” The claim has since been debunked as false and baseless.

Reacting via his official X handle on Tuesday, Bwala condemned the professor’s actions, describing them as part of the “lies, blackmail, and fake news” eroding the integrity of journalism today.

READ ALSO:

“Farouq Kperogi is engaging in misinformation under the guise of journalism, without proper verification or ethical training,” Bwala stated.

He noted that the rise of digital media has enabled the public to recognize and challenge fake news, urging Nigerians to remain vigilant and resist being manipulated by individuals who misuse journalistic platforms.

“Don’t let anybody hide under the pretext of journalism to blackmail you,” Bwala warned, emphasizing that such tactics are nothing new.

This latest controversy adds to the growing debate about ethics in digital journalism and the responsibility of media professionals—particularly academics to uphold truth and integrity in public discourse.