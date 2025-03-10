Bwala Slams El-Rufai Over Defection To SDP

Share

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has criticized former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, over his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that El-Rufai officially announced his departure from the ruling party on Monday, March 10, citing irreconcilable differences with the APC leadership.

In his resignation letter submitted to his ward in Kaduna State, the former Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister expressed disappointment with the party’s direction in recent years.

It would be recalled that as a founding member of the APC, El-Rufai played a significant role in securing electoral victories for the party in 2015, 2019, and 2023.

He highlighted his administration’s achievements in human development, education, healthcare, infrastructure, job creation, and investment during his tenure as Kaduna governor.

READ ALSO:

Despite his contributions, El-Rufai stated that he could no longer align with the APC’s governance style and internal dynamics, prompting his move to the SDP.

Reacting to the defection, Bwala, in a post on X, said he respects El-Rufai’s constitutional right to leave the party but questioned his motives.

He argued that El-Rufai’s association with “sore losers” in an attempt to unseat the incumbent government is neither ideological nor progressive but rather an ambition doomed to fail.

Bwala wrote, “Senior, @elrufai. I read the news today that you resigned from APC to join SDP. Well, I have nothing against you because you exercised your constitutional right.

“However, the MOTIVE is what we would interrogate in the coming days and remind Nigerians that you are not a phenomenon that emerges like a clap of thunder out of a blue sky.

“We would intellectually remind you that associating with sore losers to unseat the incumbent is not an IDEOLOGY, neither is it PROGRESSIVISM; It is simply an inordinate AMBITION, that is destined to fail.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

