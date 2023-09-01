Bwala Replies Wike, Says PDP Will Not Only Suspend You, You Will Be Expelled

Following the comment made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike that no one can suspend or sack him as a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 presidential election, Daniel Bwala has said the party would dismiss him at the appropriate time.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday reported that the immediate past Governor of Rivers State threatened that no one can sack him from the opposition party despite he is currently working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government.

Bwala who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today in reaction to Wike’s threat said the party will not only suspend Wike but will have him expelled from PDP when the time comes.

It would be recalled that Wike has been in battle against his party after he ‘supported’ the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, against PDP’s Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election.

Wike’s support for Tinubu is said to have earned him the ministerial position he is occupying.

Speaking on the programme on Thursday evening, Bwala said: “Why we hardly react to what he (Wike) says is because he loves drama, everybody knows that.

“The quietness of the party is not weakness. The party knows what it is doing. At the appropriate time, he (Wike) would not only be suspended but expelled. Take that to the bank.”

The PDP chieftain said though Wike has the capacity to develop the FCT, he is a “glorified commissioner” who should not arrogate the power of a state governor to himself.

Bwala added that Wike has shown to be the most effective of the President’s 45 ministers, but he cautioned the FCT minister against threatening to destroy the buildings of opponents in the capital as a form of vengeance.

The PDP chieftain said the minister cannot terrorize residents of the FCT by threatening to demolish structures in places outside Abuja’s original Master Plan.