Bwala Replies El-Rufai, Says He Lacks Capacity Unsettle Tinubu’s Govt

The Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala has said that the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, lacks the influence to unsettle President Bola Tinubu.

This was as he emphasized that President Tinubu is not troubled by the former Minister of Federal Capital Territory’s (FCT) ongoing criticisms of his administration.

Bwala who made this remark on Thursday during an interview with TVC News said El-Rufai does not have the capacity to win even a senate seat.

Bwala also noted that El-Rufai only gains political prominence when aligning with a strong, revolutionary leader.

He stated; “Let me tell you something about my elder brother, el-Rufai, and whether we should be concerned.

“There’s a dynamic around him. El-Rufai needs a solid revolutionary figure to thrive. On his own, El-Rufa’i might not even secure a Senate seat.”

