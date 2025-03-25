Bwala Reacts To Peter Obi’s Comment On Nigeria’s Democracy

Share

Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy, on Tuesday described the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as a failed politician who lacks an understanding of democracy.

Bwala made this remark in response to Obi’s comment at the 60th birthday colloquium of former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, in Abuja on Monday, where he claimed that Nigeria’s democracy had collapsed.

Speaking at the event, the former Ananmbra State Governor argued that the progress made since Nigeria’s return to civilian rule in 1999 had been eroded, raising concerns about the state of governance in the country.

Reacting to Obi’s remarks, Bwala, in a post on his X, dismissed Obi’s comments, insisting that the former Anambra State governor had no history of democratic activism.

“It is funny how failed politicians are trying to redefine democracy. @PeterObi said democracy has collapsed. Does he even know the meaning of democracy?”

Bwala further mocked Obi, stating that while others were fighting for democracy, Obi was focused on business.

“When people were fighting for democracy, Gregory was buying and selling. He doesn’t have a history of any democratic activism from his school days to date.”

The presidential aide also accused Obi of using hate speech and divisive rhetoric.

“His expertise lies in instigating hate speech and vitriol. Talk is cheap.”

Obi’s statement about the decline of democracy in Nigeria has continued to generate reactions from political figures, with supporters and critics engaging in heated debates over the state of governance and electoral integrity in the country.

With the 2027 elections on the horizon, tensions between political camps are expected to intensify as parties position themselves for the next electoral contest.

