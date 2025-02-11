Bwala: My Criticism Of Tinubu’s Govt Due To PDP Affiliation

Share

Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Policy Communication, has explained why he previously criticized the president and his administration.

Bwala who spoke on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Tuesday, said his past criticisms were driven by his role in the opposition party.

The former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said it is natural for opposition figures to challenge the government and hold it accountable, adding that his stance shifted after meeting President Tinubu, which led to his appointment.

Prior to his current role, Bwala was vocal in accusing Tinubu of election irregularities, asserting that the president would face legitimacy issues.

In May 2023, he controversially referred to Tinubu as a “president-select” rather than a “president-elect”, alleging that the election process had been manipulated.

At the time, he insisted that only legal proceedings could determine the validity of the election results.

His recent remarks have led to varying criticisms with many questioning the shift in his political stance.

However, Bwala maintains that his decision was based on a broader perspective gained after engaging directly with Tinubu and his administration.

