Bwala Knocks Peter Obi For Condemning FG’s Borrowings

A former spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala has tackled the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, saying he is being hunted by a ghost he created.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain made this remark in a statement issued via his official X handle on Tuesday in reaction to Obi’s latest threat to jump the LP before the 2027 general elections.

Recall that Obi, former Governor of Anambra State had vowed “not to die” with the party, saying he would rather leave if the issues can’t be resolved.

It would be recalled that in recent times, the LP has been faced with a long-running leadership crisis between Lamidi Apapa and Julius Abure.

The party is also grappling with an ownership crisis following claims by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that the party belongs to them.

But, in his reaction to Obi, Bwala described Obi as a quagmire because the Social Democratic Party he intends to join has no automatic ticket for him.

Bwala wrote, “BREAKING NEWS: The presidential candidate of @NgLabour at the 2023 elections @PeterObi is hunted by a ghost that he created. Sensing the obvious in the Labour Party to the effect that there is no automatic ticket, he has therefore threatened that if the party would not conform, he would leave.

“The Social Democratic Party, which he hopes to use the platform when the need arises, doesn’t give automatic tickets. Peter Obi feared that he may likely not win the delegate election because he is not a grassroot politician, he is presently in a quagmire.“A former president is reported to be having it very difficult convincing the nation’s statesmen to support the move because they prefer to give @officialABAT his due time to reform Nigeria.”

He added, “Peter Obi was reported as being advised immediately to start a campaign and woo the core of northern Nigeria as well as the Muslim communities across the nation to disprove the notion that he uses identity politics.

“He has since commenced the exercise, but it is feared that the foreign media which packaged him in the last election consider him as too difficult to re-brand based on analytics on his chances.

“His base called the ‘Obedient’ people made it clear to him that they would not accept any merger that would extinguish his presidential bid. He is between the devil and deep blue sea,” he said.