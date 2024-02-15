Bwala Knocks Peter Obi, Describes Him As Opportunist

Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi as an opportunist.

Bwala made this remark in response to a photo of Obi from the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

According to Bwala, Obi was discriminating against Nigerians by utilising sports, religion, ethnicity, and natural disasters.

Posting on X, Bwala wrote: “Obi does not play opposition but opportunism. He takes advantage of the vulnerabilities of the nation and its people like a predator. He uses religion, ethnicity, natural disasters, and even sports. Until NFF supporters’ club members told him to “F” off.

“Peter Obi wants to govern Nigeria using catchphrases and buzzwords; consumption to production; China, Malaysia, Egypt, etc. What the “F” does he know about governance?

“Pretending he cares for the poor masses, go and ask how much he pays his staff in all his companies, and come back and explain to me the true meaning of modern-day slavery.”