The Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy and Communications, Daniel Bwala, has reacted to the comment made by the Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Ndume, during an interview on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” on Friday, had described Bwala as a “Maga dog”, a derogatory phrase that sparked outrage across social media and political circles.

Reacting to the derogatory comment via his X handle, Bwala took a swipe at the senator, accusing him of playing double politics by aligning secretly with opposition figures while presenting himself as a loyal member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bwala wrote, “No wonder, Southern Borno excluded you from the list of honorees in the recent excellence awards given to distinguished sons and daughters of Southern Borno.”

“You criticise leaders freely, but anytime you are called out, your soldiers, or boys, issue death threats to people.”

“You allegedly meet and hobnob with coalition for a wild goose chase at night, and pretend to be an APC member during the day,” the presidential aide claimed.

Expressing disappointment over the name-calling, Bwala reminded Ndume of past instances where the senator had sought his support during political battles at the National Assembly.

“There is no need to call me an offensive name on Channels TV this evening because you are an elder.

“Anytime my name is mentioned, you can’t help but insult me, but you would not tell the world how you drove to my office to thank me immensely for supporting you when Senator Saraki suspended you and was dealing with you.

“How about when you wanted to be the Senate President? How did you come to my law office and wait for me for two hours to come?”

The verbal clash between the two prominent APC figures comes amid rising political tensions, as cracks continue to widen within the ruling party over national economic challenges and looming 2027 political alignments.

