Bwala Knocks El-Rufai, Says You Made Kaduna Ungovernable With Debt

Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council has alleged Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, rendered the state unmanageable.

Bwala who spoke on Monday via his verified X handle claimed that El-Rufai’s $587 million debt and the N85 million he left behind rendered Kaduna ungoverned.

This was in reaction to Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani’s comment that the El-Rufai administration left behind a massive debt load totalling $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual obligations.

Speaking over the weekend during a town hall gathering in Kaduna, Sani stated that he finds it challenging to pay employee salaries because of his high debt load.

In response, Bwala appealed to God to give Governor Uba wisdom in leading the state.

READ ALSO:

“There are two ways a bad leader can make a state ungovernable: one is to promote or allow insecurity to thrive and the other is to leave a debt burden beyond states’ comprehension.

“With a debt burden of 587 million Dollars, 85 billion Naira, and 115 Contractual Liabilities, the past administration of Kaduna State has made the state ungovernable.

“May God help Governor Sani to find ways to govern Kaduna State. SHOCKING: A former governor is reported to have left a debt burden of 587 million Dollars, 85 billion Naira, and 115 Contractual Liabilities.

“In the same state, it is reported that there are over 2000 un-fenced schools despite the Save the School program. Any um-fenced school is a breeding ground for the kidnapping of school children.

“What more can be more crime against humanity than this? I do hope EFCC should be doing pre-match exercise by now.”