Bwala: I informed Atiku before and after meeting with Tinubu

Mr. Daniel Bwala, then spokesman for Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 2023 presidential poll, has said he informed his ex-principal of his meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

“I informed Atiku Abubakar I was going to see the President,” Bwala said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme. He added: “After I had seen the President, I informed him (Atiku) that I had just seen the President and he replied me that, ‘Thanks Daniel for notifying me’.”

Bwala, a rabid critic of Tinubu, the then presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also said his decision to now support the ex-governor of Lagos State, who won the February 2023 presidential poll, does not mean he betrayed Atiku. “It’s absolute nonsense for somebody to say because I said I will support President Bola Tinubu therefore I betrayed Atiku,” the lawyer said matter-of-factly on the programme.”