Bwala Defends Appointment, Says He’s Loyal To Tinubu

The newly appointed Presidential spokesman, Daniel Bwala, on Monday, defended his appointment as the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communications.

Bwala who spoke in an interview after his official assumption of office gave the assurance of his 100% loyalty to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and his principal.

New Telegraph recalls that Bwala who was a former member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), served as the party’s campaign spokesman in the 2023 presidential election.

He left the party after the poll and joined forces with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu whom he had severely criticized in the past

His camping to the APC and his most recent appointment have raised questions over his integrity which Bwala has pledged loyalty to President Tinubu.

However, Bwala said just as he gave all to Atiku Abubakar who was the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, he would do the same for the Nigerian leader.

