Bwala Briefs Tinubu On Efforts At Communicating Govt Policies

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala has briefed his boss on efforts made so far by his office in disseminating government policies to the masses.

Bwala made this disclosure on his verified X handle on Sunday evening, February 2.

He wrote “This evening, I had the honour of briefing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on our progress in communicating the impactful policies and initiatives of the Renewed Hope agenda.

“I also shared plans already in motion to enhance public awareness of ongoing and upcoming transformative programs.

The President commended our dedication to keeping Nigerians informed of his policies and programs.”

