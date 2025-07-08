Bwala: Atiku May Not’ve Been Destined To Become President

Presidential aide, Daniel Bwala, has said his erstwhile principal and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, may not have been destined to become the President of Nigeria.

“There is my former principal who believes that he is going to win,” Bwala said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme yesterday, dismissing the chances of Atiku and other opposition coalition leaders such as Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

“In all honesty, I have expressed my opinion that it may never have been destined by God for him to be a president in Nigeria because he has done everything he needs to do to be president and he did not win the presidency. “2023 was the biggest opportunity that my former principal Atiku Abubakar had. He will never have that kind of privilege again,” he said.”